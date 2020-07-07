Google Meet zooms past 100 million download milestone

Google Meet for Android has now zoomed past the 100 million download milestone on the Google Play Store.

Considering that the group calling platform has now been integrated into Gmail as of late, it’s impressive just how quickly it has hit that 100 million mark. It’s even more impressive when you consider that it has doubled its install base in just 50 days (via Android Police). The app reached 50 million downloads in mid-May and has since exploded in popularity.

Launched as an enterprise-only video calling and conferencing app, the move to open up the platform to all users was a masterstroke. Google Meet has therefore increased in popularity as a result and downloads have grown exponentially.

According to app tracking and analysis platform AppBrain, Google Meet has been amassing an incredible 1 million downloads every single day since mid-May 2020. That is seriously impressive for an app that in most cases, directly competes for consumer mindshare with Google’s own Hangouts and Duo.

As many firms and companies have moved to a “work from home” model, it’s probably no surprise. The fact that rival Zoom has had numerous security and privacy issues will no doubt have had an effect too. Integration within Gmail and the limited free tier will also have helped Google Meet’s download reach on top of that.

While features are still steadily being added, Google Meet is still a great video conferencing app with plenty of tools to help businesses and educational institutions of all sizes work and learn effectively remotely.

