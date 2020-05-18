With more and more people utilizing video calling apps, it’s good news to hear that Google Meet has now amassed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As Zoom has struggled to maintain such massive growth, the release of a free tier for Google Meet alongside more obvious prompts within Gmail will have undoubtedly helped the reach of the video calling platform.

App analytics firm AppBrain tracked Google Meet passing 5 million downloads at the beginning of March, but it has since ballooned to 50 million downloads since becoming free earlier this month (via Android Police).

The recent issues with Zoom and Google Meet marketing campaigns might have helped push the download figure and userbase higher, but COVID-19 has undoubtedly been the catalyst for this massive recent growth. As more businesses have shifted to remote work, Meet will offer a great free option that is actually far more secure than Zoom.

Dropping the G Suite limitation will also have made Google Meet a far more enticing download for many people out there looking to host larger online gatherings, meetings, and more. Google Duo has increased the group calling limit to 12 in recent weeks, but for bigger gatherings, Meet proves to be a much better option.

More features are set to arrive over the coming months, by which time we might have more clarity over the COVID-19 lockdowns globally. However, with Google Meet free to all until at least September, we’re likely to see that download figure grow more over the coming months.

