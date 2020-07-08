Android 11 Beta 2: ‘Conversations’ get a dedicated Settings space for management

One of the biggest changes to Android 11 comes in the form of notifications with several useful tweaks. “Conversations” makes Android’s notifications section a powerful tool for messaging, and now there’s a dedicated Settings space for managing the feature.

If you dig into Settings > Apps & Notifications in Android 11 Beta 2, you’ll find an entirely new section. First on the list, there’s a new “Conversations” section.

That new section will likely be blank for most users, but this is essentially a catch-all for any tweaks you make to message notifications. If you mark a family member or friend as “priority” for new messages, that will be logged here. The same applies to muting notifications from a specific person or app. Google explains:

Once you mark a conversation as priority, or make any other changes to conversations, they will appear here.

There’s also a new pop-up when marking a conversation as a priority, which, on the first run, will include a link to this new Settings page in Android 11. You can see this all in action below.

We’re still digging through Android 11 Beta 2 to find the latest new features and tweaks Google has made. Find anything in Android 11 Beta 2 we haven’t? Drop a comment, and let us know!

