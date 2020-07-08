OxygenOS 10.5.10 is now rolling out for European owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro, with the update bringing a bunch of notable fixes including tweaking the Photochrom camera filter and June 2020 security patch.

According to reports over on Reddit, the update is now beginning to roll out across Europe. With OnePlus set to unveil the OnePlus Nord in the coming weeks, it’s a little later than you might have expected but still welcome all the same.

The issue with the Photochrom filter being able to see-through certain thin plastics and fabrics has now been resolved — but some of you might not be happy. According to some digging by the guys over at XDA, the actual adjustment of this filter means that instead of using the Color Filter camera, it looks like OxygenOS 10.5.10 ports over to the ultra-wide-angle lens. This means that the Color Filter lens is effectively disabled with this update.

You’ll get some other new additions including optimized power consumption, which should hopefully extend your overall battery life. There are also some other optimizations for battery charging, high-temperature warnings, plus video tweaks for Netflix and Amazon Prime HD video playback.

The camera has also had some stability improvements, which should hopefully improve the overall shooting experience. You can see the full OxygenOS 10.5.10 update changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.5.10 OTA for OnePlus 8 Pro update changelog

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever Optimized the high-temperature warning to improve user experience Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06

Camera Adjusted Photochrom filter (OnePlus 8 Pro only) Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Cloud service Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)

Network Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only) Improved the stability of communication Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness



This isn’t likely the solution that many were hoping for with the Color Filter lens, as it definitely offers far less impressive results. The quality dip is quite substantial, although this is not a filter that was particularly impressive, to begin with.

For those wanting to update their device to the OxygenOS 10.5.10 OTA, you should see the update rolling out over the coming days. You can always grab it via Oxygen Updater if you are impatient though. With that said, if you are a fan of the minor X-ray capabilities of the Photochrom filter, then we advise that you steer clear of this update package.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

