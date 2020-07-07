We already know the OnePlus Nord is set to arrive on July 21st, and the CEO has teased a number of times that it will have a “flagship” camera. Now, though, we know what sensors will make up the OnePlus Nord’s camera array.

Android Central reports today that Nord will have not two, not three, but four cameras on its rear. Renders have made it seem like there are only three shooters, but it seems the final product will actually squeeze four onto the back.

Specifically, OnePlus Nord will apparently have a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens to round the whole setup out. This is all in addition to the 32MP/8MP dual camera setup that’s previously been reported to be on the front of the device for selfies.

For a mid-range phone rumored to fall around $350, that’s a pretty strong setup. How it will perform in real-life, though, remains to be seen. We praised the OnePlus 8 Pro in our review for its admirable rear camera array, but the more affordable OnePlus 8 wasn’t nearly as impressive, mostly because it’s secondary sensors fell short. Nord, unfortunately, looks like it will follow that pattern based on the hardware alone.

