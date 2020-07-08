Pixel Stand is down to $60 in today’s best deals, plus fresh Anker discounts, more

Today’s best deals include the Pixel Stand Fast Qi Charger, plus fresh Anker discounts, and Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection Earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s fast Qi Pixel Stand is on sale

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger for $60. That’s $19 off the regular rate there and is within $0.05 of the lowest price we have tracked. For those that have been looking for a clean and sophisticated way to top off a Pixel device or other Qi-chargeable smartphone, this first-party Google accessory is here to save the day. Benefits include up to 11-watt charging speeds, propping your device upwards to make Google Assistant easier to use, and the ability to make a Pixel smartphone cycle through a photo collection while being topped off.

Anker discounts additional power accessories

Anker has a fresh batch of mid-week deals at Amazon, headlined by its PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip for $16.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s as much as $8 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This power strip offers three outlets along with three USB-A ports, making it a simple and low-profile solution for powering up your desk setup. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds on the USB ports. You’ll find additional price drops in our coverage here.

Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection falls to $70

Today only, Woot offers the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds Neighborhood Collection for $70. Today’s deal is down from the original $200 price tag and other retailers’ current $120 going rate. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple’s W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

Corsair LT100 Review: Add some iCUE RGB towers to your battlestation [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: