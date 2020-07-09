As part of the latest Android 11 Beta 2, you can now prevent auto-connection to specific Wi-Fi networks saved to your device or account.

Naturally, there are plenty of reasons why you might not want to connect to a specific network or series of Wi-Fi networks, so this is a nice little addition to Android 11. In many cases, a Wi-Fi network might not be as fast as your mobile data connection, or it’s saved for specific devices (via Android Police).

As someone who has two specific networks for smart home hardware and guests (although guests are currently nonexistent due to COVID-19) this is a really neat inclusion that ensures that you utilize the best connection possible in your home. It was a prominent fixture in our “Android 11 wishlist” so it’s nice to see the option appear.

That said, it’s worth noting that this is quite different from the “Connect to public networks” toggle that has been part of Android for quite some time at this point. The folks at Android Police also note that this feature has been available as recently as the first Android 11 Beta 1 update — and maybe even before.

Samsung fans will undoubtedly head down into the comments section to laud over Pixel users that this is finally being added in Android 11. Well, yes, the option has been on Samsung hardware for quite a while at this point, as well as tons of “new” features we have seen added to what we know as “stock” Android in recent years.

With that said, if you hate your phone auto-connecting to certain Wi-Fi networks, Android 11 now has you covered with a neat, handy toggle.

