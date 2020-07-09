Samsung Galaxy phones start at $100 in today’s best deals, plus HP Chromebooks, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $100, refurbished HP Chromebooks, and TiVo mini VOX streamers. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones start at $100

Today only, Woot is offering various Android smartphones on sale from $100. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $430. Originally $750, it currently sells for around $650 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best refurbished mention we’ve tracked. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.”

HP’s 14-inch 64GB Chromebook for $240

Today only, Woot offers the HP 14-inch Full HD 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB Chromebook for $240. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $399, and today’s offer is a match of the best we’ve tracked. Features include a 14-inch multitouch display, USB-C, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB worth of flash storage. You can expect over 10 hours worth of battery life on a single charge, making it ideal for keeping your work going all day.

TiVo Mini VOX upgrades your streaming setup

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the TiVo Mini VOX Streaming Media Player for $130. Normally $180, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The TiVo Mini VOX allows you to stream Netflix, Hulu, Plex, and more right out of the box. But, the best part is it can expand an existing TiVo setup. So, if you’ve yet to invest but plan to sometime in the future, you’ll be able to use this to watch content from your main TiVo DVR on any TV in the house without having to buy a more expensive dedicated recorder. Plus, the voice remote makes pulling up additional content super simple.

