Friday deals: Galaxy Note 10 Lite $420, Tab S5e $390, Lenovo Chromebooks, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at $420, plus discounts on the Galaxy Tab S5e and Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite falls to new low

B&H offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 128GB Android Smartphone for $420. Down from its $550 going rate, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and delivers a flagship experience at a more affordable price point. Alongside 128GB of onboard storage, around back you’ll find three 12MP camera sensors, two of which sport ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Samsung completes the package with S Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter.

Samsung’s cellular Galaxy Tab S5e is $390

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Android Tablet for $390. Normally fetching $480, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet comes equipped with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, offering plenty of screen real estate for consuming content or getting work done. Throw in the face unlocking technology, up to 14 hours of battery life, and cellular capabilities, and you’ll be ready to use the Android tablet just about anywhere.

Slash $51 off Lenovo’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S340 for $249. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen this year. Sporting a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, Lenovo’s Chromebook is outfitted with 4GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB of onboard solid-state storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card slot. Alongside dual USB-C ports, there’s also a headphone jack and USB 3.0 slots, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: