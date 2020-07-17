Friday deals: Assistant smart home accessories up to 30% off, Android Auto Receiver $200 off, more

Today’s best deals include a new smart home sale at Home Depot, plus take $200 off Kenwood’s Android Auto Receiver, and Anker speakers are discounted from $20. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Home Depot smart home sale

Home Depot has kicked off a new smart home accessory sale for the weekend with notable deals on speakers, cameras, and more. Our top pick is the JBL Link Music Speaker with Google Assistant for $70. Regularly up to $120, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and matches the best we’ve seen all-time at Home Depot. With a 360-degree speaker design and integrated Google Assistant support, you’ll be able to count on smart home control, wirelessly streaming over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and more. Not to mention, its small footprint won’t take up too much room in your setup.

Save $200 on Kenwood’s Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $600. Saving you $200 from its $800 going rate, today’s offer marks the second-best we’ve seen to date and is the lowest in months. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on-the-road.

Anker speakers from $20

We’re tracking several Anker deals at Amazon right now from various sellers, with prices starting at $20. One of our favorites is from Woot via Amazon with the Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker for $55. Normally going for $90, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is just $4 above our last mention from two months ago. Sporting 18 hours of playback on a single charge. It offers built-in water resistance and is perfect for using both outside and indoors, depending on the time of year.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: