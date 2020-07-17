It looks as though many Google Pixel 4 XL owners are suffering and reporting from back-glass peeling issues on their smartphones.

Several reports over on Reddit and the Google support forums have surfaced of owners seeing the back-glass panel effectively “peel” from the rear of their Pixel 4 XL devices. We have already seen previous sporadic reports that can often be due to bad manufacturing batches. However, reports seem to have increased over the past few days, with more than just a handful of people seeing the same issue (h/t Android Authority).

It looks as though the adhesive that holds the back glass to the rear panel of the Pixel 4 XL is essentially breaking down. It manifests itself toward the upper left or right corners of the back panel. You can see just how it looks in the .gif from our own Dylan Roussel’s Pixel 4 XL below:

In a post on the /r/GooglePixel forums last month, a user claiming to be the general manager of a uBreakiFix store — an authorized Pixel repair center — suggested that this is due to faulty battery connectors. This is apparently causing the battery to swell and effectively “push” the back glass from the rear of the phone. He goes on to confirm that his repair team has only seen this issue on Pixel 4 XL units — not the smaller Pixel 4.

We’re not entirely sure if battery swelling is the cause of the back-glass peeling issue on Pixel 4 XL units. However, it might be worth contacting Google Support to initiate a repair or return if you are affected. When a battery swells it becomes an increased fire risk, so it’s important to seek support as soon as possible.

That said, have you seen the back glass come loose or start to peel from the back of your Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL? Be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. We also have reached out to Google for a comment on this problem, and will update should we hear more.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

