A couple of months after arriving in the US, Google today finally debuted Pixel Buds in more countries around the globe. Are you buying a pair? Or did Google wait too long?

Rewinding the clock back to May, Google finally launched Pixel Buds, but it was a very restricted launch. Stock dried up quickly pretty much immediately at all retailers, colors were limited exclusively to white, and perhaps most annoyingly, they were only available to customers in the United States.

Now, though, Google has expanded the availability of Pixel Buds to pretty much every country it services. That includes the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, and Spain. Japan, notably, was left out.

For many users, purchasing Pixel Buds has been simply a matter of waiting for them to debut in more countries. I’m sure for many of those, the extended wait and lack of communication from Google probably drove the purchase of other truly wireless earbuds options. For others, it’s a matter of lack of color options, waiting for Google to fix issues, or just personal preference. Regardless, we’re curious about your thoughts. Vote in the poll below!

