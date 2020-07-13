At the end of April, Google launched its 2nd-generation Assistant headphones alongside the Pixel 4 and Nest Mini in October. Initial availability was limited to the US, but Google today is bringing the new Pixel Buds Buds to the UK, Canada, and seven other countries as part of an international launch.

Despite being announced in four colors, only “Clearly White” is available internationally — as well as stateside — today. Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black are still waitlisted, but Made by Google on Twitter says to “keep an eye out for more #PixelBuds colors coming next month.”

Pixel Buds are now available in the following countries, with Japan left out of the international launch today:

Google packed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers and sweat/water resistance (IPX4). Dual beam-forming microphones in each bud work to suppress background noise, while a voice accelerometer detects speech through the vibrations of your jawbone. IR proximity sensors work to detect when buds are in your ear for automatic play/pause.

Scanning thousands of ears for reference, Google built a “three point anchor system” to keep Pixel Buds flush and secured “even when working out.” It starts with a “stabilizer arc” that aligns to the outer curvature of your ear, while the “retention curve” matches the ear’s bottom valley. Interchangeable soft-fit eartips round out that design, while the “spatial vent” prevents the “plugged-ear feeling” feeling and lets users hear their surroundings.

There are five hours of listening (only half that for talk) time on a single charge, while the egg-shaped charging case provides 24 hours. A 10-minute charge in the case provides two hours of listening time. Wireless charging complements USB-C, with the sleek package a great improvement over the previous bulbous, fabric-covered case.

The Assistant experience starts with “Hey Google” for quick commands and real-time translation, while Adaptive Sound automatically adjusts volume as you move from quiet to loud environments (and then back). Meanwhile, touch commands on either bud are as follows:

Single tap: Play/pause

Double tap: Next track, reject calls, or stop Assistant

Triple tap: Previous track

Swipe forward: Raise volume

Swipe backward: Lower volume

Press and hold: Check notifications or activate Assistant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: