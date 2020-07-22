Samsung has had a standing partnership with Microsoft, so today’s news shouldn’t come as any surprise. According to a report from WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 20 series will be marketing with Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming platform.

With its past several flagship releases, Samsung and Microsoft have joined forces in some big ways. Microsoft’s apps come pre-loaded on most high-end Galaxy devices, and the Note 10 series even debuted (optional) deep integration with Windows PCs.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung and Microsoft are apparently planning to push xCloud integration as the streaming service prepares to debut with Xbox Game Pass. This new marketing will apparently refer to the Note 20 as a “mobile game console” with “almost 100” games available. Of course, users will still need an Xbox controller and Xbox Game Pass for this all to work, but it’s interesting this message will be such a big point of the phone. Apparently, the tagline “The Power To Play From Everywhere” will be used during the Note 20 launch event and the phone will be marked as “optimized” for xCloud.

It’s also noteworthy that this will likely keep Samsung from making any mention of Google Stadia, something some other OEMs have made clear mention of. Samsung, too, was one of the first brands to get official Stadia support.

Notably, this comes after Samsung shut down its “PlayGalaxy” game streaming service after just a few months.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: