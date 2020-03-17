Samsung is set to shut down its PC-to-mobile gaming service, PlayGalaxy Link, as soon as March 27.

Despite only just adding support for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, Samsung quietly announced that the service will end within the next few weeks. The PlayGalaxy Link service was technically still in its beta phase, so it’s likely not quite as much of a loss as if it were a fully fledged platform (via Engadget).

Samsung hasn’t given a reason, but with the company partnering more closely with Microsoft, it’s likely we’ll see some crossover in future that will allow PC-to-mobile gaming on your mobile device. It’s also worth noting that Samsung confirmed in late February that the service was set to shut down soon, but it wasn’t actually noticed by many — which hints at a small pool of users rather than a large collection of avid players.

Over on the official PlayGalaxy Link site, you’ll see a message confirming the shutdown of the service, with Samsung suggesting that you try another partner — PARSEC — which offers a similar game-streaming service from your PC to your mobile.

Alternatively, you still have other, more established services such as Nvidia GeForce Now and Valve’s Steam Link that will allow you to play PC titles on your smartphone. For the console gamer, you can also use the PS4 Remote Play app to play your favorite Sony titles on the move, too.

Let’s hope that the shutdown of PlayGalaxy Link leads to a fresh alternative from Microsoft and Samsung’s new collaborative partnership.

