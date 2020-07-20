Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event will deliver 5 new devices on August 5, online-only [Updated]

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, launch events are far from normal. Tonight, Samsung has confirmed that it will host a launch event on August 5, which will see the debut of the Galaxy Note 20, and, as expected, it will be online-only.

Samsung confirmed in a post tonight that an online livestream will see the debut of its next smartphone, currently expected to be the Galaxy Note 20 series. The latest Unpacked event will be different from each one before it, though, as it will be held online exclusively. The last Unpacked — which saw the debut of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip — was the last major tech event before the coronavirus pandemic really started taking effect around the globe.

Samsung Unpacked will occur on August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. The company will host a livestream of the event through YouTube as it has in the past. Samsung’s official teaser, seen below, also reflects a recent leak of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which showed its “Mystic Bronze” color.

Join us for a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 to explore our latest Galaxy Devices ecosystem designed to empower your life.

Update 7/20: In a new post to tease its upcoming event, Samsung has confirmed it will launch five new devices at its next Unpacked event. What might those five devices be? Based on previous leaks, here’s my guess:

  • Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S7/S7+
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Watch 3
  • Galaxy Buds Live

Between reports and Samsung’s own teasers, it certainly seems like this could be the lineup. It’s possible Samsung could demote the Tab S7 to a separate announcement and count the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra as separate devices, but it’s possible this is what we’ll see next month.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, also said the following, strongly hinting at Buds Live and the Watch 3:

At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)

At this launch event, too, we’re expecting more than just the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Alongside that device, we’ll likely see the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a refreshed Galaxy Tab S lineup, and more. Before that, too, it’s expected that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

