OxygenOS 10.5.2 is now already rolling out for the unreleased OnePlus Nord, with the update bringing a series of fixes alongside the July 2020 security patch.

Likely a day one update for anyone that happens to have pre-ordered or got an early pop-up shop device, the update addresses a few complaints that we have seen on our own review units of the OnePlus Nord. The notable additions include that July 2020 security patch, OnePlus Buds firmware, camera gesture enhancements, plus 4K 60fps tweaks for the dual selfie camera setup.

The OxygenOS 10.5.2 update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums, but with only review units out in the wild at present, it’s hard to tell just how quickly it has — or will — roll out. With that in mind, we haven’t yet received the patch on our devices, so it’s difficult to ascertain whether the OxygenOS 10.5.2 improves the OnePlus Nord experience across the board. However, it’s nice to see some little tweaks being made to ensure that retail units will be prepped for primetime. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.5.2 for OnePlus Nord update changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds firmware, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Newly adapted Dailyhunt with 90Hz refresh rate (IN only) Optimized the process of starting camera with gestures Optimized video calling performance Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Camera Optimized power efficiency for front camera video shooting at 4K 60fps Improved camera experience and system stability



So, as we’ve already mentioned, should you have pre-ordered the OnePlus Nord, you should get a nice OTA notification to update shortly after powering on for the first time. Unfortunately, at this stupidly early-stage Oxygen Updater doesn’t yet have support for the OnePlus Nord but we’re sure you’ll be able to grab the OxygenOS 10.5.2 update when support is added.

