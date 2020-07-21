Get the official OnePlus Nord wallpapers here [Download]

Did you have your eye on some of the exclusive OnePlus Nord wallpapers during the launch event? Don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered.

With a new smartphone, the firm has designed a brand-new selection of backdrops that really showcase the Nordic influences throughout the latest device. All of the exclusive wallpapers follow that tried-and-tested style that OnePlus fans have come to know and love, with swirls and abstract patterns being at their very core.

Eight brand-new wallpapers designed for the OnePlus Nord include glaciers, snow covered ridges, and even sandy peaks. All are clearly inspired by the northern regions of Europe, an area that has played a crucial role in this device.

Unlike previous “low-poly” designs, this time around, the wallpapers feel more lifelike and akin to the Living Universe wallpapers that come with Google Pixel devices. It’s a slight step away from the Hampus Olsson creations that have adorned previous OnePlus series hardware, too. They definitely ensure that your display feels more in-tune with nature this time around.

Official OnePlus Nord wallpapers

We have uploaded all of the OnePlus Nord wallpapers at 1080 by 2400 pixel resolution — perfect for FHD+ displays — with which you can adorn your smartphone display. Because this is the internet after all, if you prefer downloading without any sort of compression, you can download them directly from our shared Google Drive folder here.

Not only are these fantastic designs available as static creations, you can also apply them as live wallpapers for some added flair. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord wallpapers .apk file throws up errors when applying a live wallpaper. You can download them in 60 or native 90Hz via our shared Google Drive folder here, and you can see them in action below:

Which of the new OnePlus Nord wallpapers is your favorite? Let us know down in the comments section below.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

