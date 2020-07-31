Friday deals: Anker Gold Box from $13, TCL 10L hits new low, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box at Amazon, plus the TCL 10L hits a new all-time low, and the JBL Link View is back to $100. Drop below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Gold Box takes up to 43% off

Today only, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 43% off its smartphone, Mac, and Chromebook power accessories. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C GaN PowerPort Atom Wall Charger with Cable for $26. Regularly $45, today’s deal equates a new all-time low and the best we can find by 20%. This ultra-compact wall charger delivers up to 30W of power and ships with a bundled USB-C Lightning cable. It’s a great option for powering up mid-range devices, and it’s small footprint makes for an easy companion on trips.

TCL 10L Android Smartphone falls to new all-time low

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10L Android Smartphone for $210. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. As one of TCL’s latest smartphones, the 10L delivers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display complete with expandable microSD card storage, and more. Around back, there’s a quad-camera array with 48MP, super wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors. There’s also a rear fingerprint scanner to round out the notable features.

JBL Link View Assistant Display hits $100

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $100. Having originally retailed for $300, like you’ll still find at JBL direct, it currently goes for $200 at B&H with today’s offer saving you upwards of 66% and matching our previous mention. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Learn more in our hands-on review.

