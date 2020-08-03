Google’s parent company today announced a $10 billion debt offering amid low interest rates and friendly market conditions. The big focus for Alphabet is on sustainability bonds for environmental and social initiatives.

At $5.75 billion, this is the “largest sustainability or green bond by any company in history.” It differs from green bonds, which are solely for environmental uses, by also supporting social efforts.

Such bonds are an emerging asset class and we hope this transaction will help develop this new market. We’re encouraged that there was such strong demand for these bonds from investors—they were significantly oversubscribed.

0.450% Notes due 2025 ($1,000,000,000)

0.800% Notes due 2027 ($1,000,000,000)

1.100% Notes due 2030 ($2,250,000,000)

1.900% Notes due 2040 ($1,250,000,000)

2.050% Notes due 2050 ($1,250,000,000)

2.250% Notes due 2060 ($2,000,000,000)

According to Reuters, there was $31 billion in demand for the bond sale. Alphabet highlights eight areas where proceeds will go, with the Google.org philanthropy arm excluded from accessing these funds:

Environment: energy efficiency, clean energy, green buildings, clean transportation, circular economy and design

Affordable housing

Commitment to racial equity

Support for small business and COVID-19 response

The proceeds from these sustainability bonds will fund ongoing and new projects that are environmentally or socially responsible and enable investors to join us in tackling critical issues. We believe that these investments benefit our communities, employees and stakeholders, and are an important part of fulfilling Google’s mission and goal of creating value over the long term.

Alphabet issued a Sustainability Bond Framework, and will report annually on what projects were funded and their results.

