Deals: Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches from $219, JBL Link Smart Speakers, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches, JBL Link Smart Speakers, and the Samsung BAR Plus. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches fall to as low as $219

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch at $239 for the 46mm version. Down from $299, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Even with a successor to this wearable on the way, there’s still a lot to like about Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch, especially at this price. It rocks a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also a familiar suite of fitness tracking capabilities, heart rate monitoring, and stainless steel design.

JBL Link Portable Assistant Speaker at $100

Home Depot is kicking off a new smart home sale headlined by the JBL Link Portable Assistant Speaker at $100. Down from $180, as you’ll still find at Best Buy and direct from JBL, today’s offer saves you 45%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. JBL Link Portable delivers an Assistant-powered music experience that frees you from being tethered to an outlet. Alongside 8-hours of playback per charge, there’s also an IPX7 rating, AirPlay 2 as well as Chromecast integration, and more.

Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 flash drives

Amazon is offering multiple Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drives in various storage sizes priced from $12. Our favorite is the 256GB model which drops to $35 from its regular going rate of around $43. This saves over 18% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering speeds of up to 400MB/s, this drive is waterproof, shockproof, and designed to go anywhere you do. Made from an all-metal design, Samsung’s BAR Plus flash drives offer a large loop that can be used to secure them to a keyring or make them easier to find in a bag. You’ll find storage amounts ranging from 64GB to 256GB here.

