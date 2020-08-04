[Update: More images] Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 breaks cover in official-looking renders

- Aug. 4th 2020 8:26 am PT

0

Samsung’s efforts in foldables have seen excitement and also failure, but in 2020, things have only been getting better. Today, ahead of its launch next week, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has leaked heavily with some official-looking renders, showing the outer display for the first time.

MySmartPrice today published a gallery of images that show off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in detail, most notably showing off its outer display, which is a huge improvement over the original Galaxy Fold.

Starting with the outer shell of the phone, we can see the same camera module and colors that have been previously leaked on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. That includes the matte glass finish, but the eyes are immediately drawn over to the outer display. We can see that the bezel-locked 4-inch display from the original Fold has been upgraded with a display that takes over the entire front of the device.

On the inside, we can also see where Samsung has made improvements. As also shown in a leak last night, the inner display ditches the bigger notch, limiting the cutout to just a single hole-punch camera, just like what’s on that bigger outer display as well. According to previous rumors, too, there’s a 120Hz display on this device as well.

Update 8/4: In addition to the images below, Evan Blass has posted a gallery of high-quality images to Twitter. For the most part, these are the same images, but there are a couple of extras thrown into the mix as well, pictured below.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 definitely looks to be a major upgrade from what came before it, and we can say that without even knowing what’s on the inside! According to Samsung’s own teasers, the device is set to be announced officially on August 5.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches