Months after it failed to launch, the Galaxy Fold is finally arriving in the United States later this week. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Fold US launch won’t see the device won’t be available quite as widely this time around.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

It’s been a rough road to get the Galaxy Fold to market after early review units revealed some major hardware problems with the design. After a few months of work, the company announced a redesigned version of the device which is supposed to fix issues with the inner foldable display.

With the US launch of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is offering the device in two variants. There’s an AT&T version which will be sold by AT&T both in retail stores, online, and through Best Buy. Further, an unlocked version will be available in select Best Buy stores and from the retailer’s website. This removes the T-Mobile option as well as Samsung’s own online store.

As we’ve seen in other regions, the Galaxy Fold will launch in the US with Samsung’s Premier Service. This special care service includes one-on-one access to Samsung experts for device support. This includes support for the accessories such as the Galaxy Buds headphones and Samsung’s custom aramid fiber cover for the Fold.

Pricing on the Galaxy Fold remains the same at $1,980.

More on Samsung Galaxy Fold:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: