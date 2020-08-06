Pixel 3a/4/XL deals from $190, Nest Hub is $67, more

Pixel 3a/XL and 4/XL deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with price drops on Google’s Nest Hub, and Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Pixel 3a/XL and 4/XL deals from $190

Today only, Woot is offering a number of discounts on certified refurbished Google Pixel Phones. Headlining is the Pixel 3a/XL from $190. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. More here.

Nest Hub is $67

Belk offers the Google Nest Home hub for $67. Regularly $90 at retailers like Best Buy, this is the first discount we’ve seen in months and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services.

Samsung’s new QLED Galaxy Book Flex Laptop

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Flex i7 1.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,200. Normally selling for $1,350, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, marks one of the first deals we’ve seen, and drops the price down to a new all-time low.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex delivers a 13.3-inch touchscreen QLED display with 2-in-1 design, an aluminum housing, and 20-hour battery life. Alongside the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, there’s also Wireless PowerShare for refueling your Galaxy handset or other accessories. It rocks two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a USB-C slot.

