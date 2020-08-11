This year has seen premium Chrome OS devices from Samsung, HP, and Acer. Dell is now joining the fray with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Featuring both a laptop and 2-in-1, this line touts a high-end design and specifications, as well as Project Athena certification.

Chromebooks in this line feature a 14-inch screen at 1920 x 1080, though the laptop offers a 4K, non-touch configuration that touts a Low Blue Light filter. The 2-in-1 has a touchscreen protected with Gorilla Glass 6, as well as active pen support, while the rest benefit from an anti-glare coating. The left and right edges are narrow, while the top and bottom bezels are pretty even.

Dell touts the ability to open the lid with one hand, as well as a “modernized” keyboard that is spill-resistant and larger, “glass-like” trackpad that quietly clicks. The exterior can have an Abyss Black lightweight carbon fiber weave or Titan Grey machined aluminum finish. The starting weight for the laptop and 2-in-1 start at 3.07 and 3.6 pounds, respectively.

2-in-1

Under-the-hood, this is a Project Athena-verified Chromebook that claims to achieve 21 hours of battery life (i5, non-touch FHD, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 68Whr battery), while an hour-long change brings it up to 80%, or to 35% in 20 minutes. This is dependent on the battery unit and charger. It also meets other responsiveness and instant requirements.

The 10th Gen Intel processor options top out at a quad-core i7 with 16GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM and 512GB SSD (M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe). There’s an HD camera, speakers, and dual-array microphones with noise reduction. Ports include two USB-C and USB-A ports, HDMI, and memory card reader. In addition to Wi-Fi 6, there’s an optional LTE modem that’s compatible with AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon in the US.

Laptop







The Latitude 7410 Chromebook is available now from $1,299, but Dell will also soon offer a Core i3 starting at $1,099.

