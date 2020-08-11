Google Classroom is a homepage for students and teachers alike that brings together assignments, discussions, and instructions. It’s now adding a to-do widget, link-based invites to simplify the joining process, and “enhanced” originality reports.

In addition to a Calendar view, the main Classes page will soon gain a “To-do” shortcut. Meant to help students “discover and track their work,” this To-do widget has tabs for Assigned, Missing, and Done/”what’s been graded.” More granular breakdowns include No due date, This Week, Next Week, and Later. Meanwhile, teachers will get their own “To-review” page.

Today, students enter a code to join classes. Teachers can now share an invite link via their school’s preferred communication method. Classroom is also adding 10 more Indian languages for a total of 54 around the world.

Other upcoming features include:

Five originality reports (up from three) for free accounts with Google Slides support in addition to Docs. The ability to save, download, and print reports.

Classroom for Android and iOS will work better when offline and on flaky connections

Classroom audit logs with BigQuery export for Enterprise licenses

More third-party service and teaching tool integrations

Daily student engagement metrics

Google will provide a more detailed product roadmap in the coming months.

