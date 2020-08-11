Google Classroom is a homepage for students and teachers alike that brings together assignments, discussions, and instructions. It’s now adding a to-do widget, link-based invites to simplify the joining process, and “enhanced” originality reports.
In addition to a Calendar view, the main Classes page will soon gain a “To-do” shortcut. Meant to help students “discover and track their work,” this To-do widget has tabs for Assigned, Missing, and Done/”what’s been graded.” More granular breakdowns include No due date, This Week, Next Week, and Later. Meanwhile, teachers will get their own “To-review” page.
Today, students enter a code to join classes. Teachers can now share an invite link via their school’s preferred communication method. Classroom is also adding 10 more Indian languages for a total of 54 around the world.
Other upcoming features include:
- Five originality reports (up from three) for free accounts with Google Slides support in addition to Docs. The ability to save, download, and print reports.
- Classroom for Android and iOS will work better when offline and on flaky connections
- Classroom audit logs with BigQuery export for Enterprise licenses
- More third-party service and teaching tool integrations
- Daily student engagement metrics
Google will provide a more detailed product roadmap in the coming months.
More about Google Classroom:
- Google Classroom achieves 100 million downloads, boosted by COVID-19 pandemic
- Classroom took Italy’s school system online after ‘several sleepless days’
- Google Classroom adds Meet integration as premium video features extended, usage soars
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.