As normal classroom learning has been curtailed as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, Google Classroom has seen a surge of downloads on the Google Play Store.

The learning-focused app has now achieved over 100 million downloads on the online app portal as students shift to a learning-from-home model. With classes going from in-person to online, this was bound to happen as millions of students across the globe were told to stay away from schools, colleges, and universities.

You may remember the last time Google Classroom was discussed, it was not download figures, it was review bombing from students after transitioning to the platform earlier in the year. This is still an impressive milestone though for the already popular learning application (via Android Police).

Google Classroom is completely free for schools, non-profit organisations or anyone with a personal Google account. This has undoubtedly been a huge bonus for teachers looking to offer easy access to course materials and more, plus the added benefit of Google Meet integration makes conference calls with students that bit simpler. This was also the catalyst for a huge surge in downloads in recent months.

With some schools around the world not returning in-person for some time to come, we would expect that Google Classroom will amass even more downloads in the intervening period.

