Deals: ZTE Axon 10 Pro $350, SanDisk Extreme Storage, more

Today’s best deals include the ZTE Axon 10 Pro at $350, plus markdowns on SanDisk Extreme storage, and Home Depot is putting on a smart lock sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $199 on ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro

B&H offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone from $350 for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM. Down from $549, today’s offer is good for a $199 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Step up to the 12GB of RAM model at $400, down from $599. ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display backed by a Snapdragon 855, 256GB of on-board storage, and more. Around back, you’ll find a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide angle, and 8MP sensors. Then alongside dual SIM card support, there’s also expandable microSD card storage up to 2TB.

SanDisk Extreme storage sale

Amazon offers the SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $57. Today’s offer is down from the usual $75 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a large 400GB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. It’s a suitable companion for a range of products, including cameras, select Android smartphones, and more.

Home Depot discounts smart locks today

Today only, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select smart door locks and hardware. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $190. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $225 to $250 regularly. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front.

