Mobvoi is known best in the US for its TicWatch lineup, consistently offering some of the best, more affordable smartwatches with Google’s Wear OS. On its latest release, though, Mobvoi is debuting the TicWatch GTX, a super-affordable smartwatch that replaces Google’s Wear OS.

Available for pre-order today, the TicWatch GTX is Mobvoi’s first smartwatch hitting the United States without Google’s Wear OS since the short-lived TicWatch 2 back in 2017. Why go for another OS? Mobvoi’s goals with this watch make it pretty clear.

For one, TicWatch GTX costs just $59, meaning specs that are well below what would make a Wear OS smartwatch run especially well. That includes an RLC8762C processor and just 160kb of RAM. The other reason? Battery life. On this watch, Mobvoi claims a whopping 10 days on a charge, far outlasting any Wear OS watch. That’s on the power-saving mode, though. “Regular” use only offers seven days of battery.

TicWatch GTX includes support for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, over a dozen different workout modes, and an IP68 rating for water resistance. In terms of size, it’s a 48mm chassis with a 1.28-inch TFT display.

Mobvoi hasn’t shown the ODM OS (own device manufacturer) in detail yet, but it’s clearly not as advanced as Wear OS. That means you’ll have fewer watch face choices too, but Mobvoi is including a feature that pulls photos from your phone. There are a little over 20 watch faces in total, four of which are pre-loaded on the watch. The band is 20mm and GTX is only available in black.

Mobvoi is opening pre-orders for TicWatch GTX today on its own website and users can get a 10% discount, too. The watch will be available to everyone on Amazon and Mobvoi.com for $59 on September 3.

