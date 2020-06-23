One of our favorite Wear OS watches of the last two years was the TicWatch C2, featuring a clean, refined design at an affordable price point. This year, Mobvoi is upgrading that watch into the TicWatch C2+, bumping up to 1GB of RAM, which has become the norm for Wear OS.

Since the TicWatch C2 released in late 2018, sadly not much has changed in the world of Wear OS, other than the prevalence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip. Even then, our Ben Schoon noted in his hands-on coverage that the TicWatch C2 even felt faster than the Snapdragon 3100 powered Fossil Sport.

The display is sharp and performance is shockingly good. That’s been the real standout for me so far. Where the TicWatch Pro felt sluggish, the C2 feels quicker than most. It even feels like it has a leg up on the Fossil Sport, which has Qualcomm’s newer chipset.

Instead, all that’s really changed is that 1GB of RAM has become the gold standard for Wear OS, with most watches that have less feeling sluggish. Bearing that in mind, it seems that the folks at Mobvoi have decided not to fix what isn’t broken, and are rereleasing that device as the TicWatch C2+, with the only internal difference being the extra RAM.

On the outside, there’s almost no difference between the 2018 and 2020 models, available in the same Onyx, Platinum, and Rose Gold colorways. The only real cosmetic difference is that Mobvoi now supplements the leather watch band with an additional silicone band. Just as before, the Onyx and Platinum versions of the TicWatch C2+ are a bit larger and use a 20mm band, while the Rose Gold has a slightly smaller profile with an 18mm band.

The revamped TicWatch C2+ is available now on Amazon, as well as directly from Mobvoi, for $209, making it the most affordable Wear OS watch with 1GB of RAM. Stay tuned for our hands-on coverage of the TicWatch C2+ in the next week or so.

