Truly wireless earbuds have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, and for Android users, Mobvoi’s TicPods have been a pretty decent option. Today, Mobvoi is launching TicPods ANC, an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation, silicone tips, and more.

Earlier this year, Mobvoi launched TicPods 2, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that focused on a smaller form factor. They were alright, but nothing especially impressive. Now the company is back with another set of truly wireless earbuds, this time featuring active noise cancellation.

TicPods ANC use the same basic technology we’ve seen in other products with this technology such as AirPods Pro, Sony earbuds, and many others. The ANC tech helps isolate your music and blocks out the world around you. There are plenty of offerings for this sort of product, but Mobvoi’s $89 price point is more affordable than most.

The TicPods ANC have a design very similar to Apple’s standard AirPods; they are bigger than the AirPods Pro, which also feature active noise cancellation. Just like previous TicPods, too, you’ll get touch controls here for volume, skipping songs, and accessing Google Assistant, too.

Battery life on TicPods ANC is estimated for around 5 hours with roughly 30 minutes removed if you’re using noise cancellation. The earbuds, too, have a 13mm driver for audio. The case provides 21 hours of battery life and charges over USB-C, but lacks Qi charging.

Pre-orders are open starting today for TicPods ANC on Mobvoi’s own website. They come with a 10% discount, too, through June 10. On that date, TicPods ANC go to their full price, but will also be launching on Amazon.

