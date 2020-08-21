9to5Google Daily 507: Reputable Pixel 5 renders leak, Google Camera 7.5 changes file naming, plus more
- First reputable Pixel 5 renders leak showcasing familiar design, fingerprint scanner, more
- Google Pixel 4a can be repaired same-day at all uBreakiFix locations in the US
- New Google Assistant settings with unified list start rolling out on Android
- Google Camera 7.5 introduces new ‘PXL’ file names for pictures, videos
- Google’s Pixel 4a drops to $10 per month at Verizon (Save $140)
- Fitbit Versa Lite packs 4-day battery, sleep tracking, more at $100 (Save $60)
