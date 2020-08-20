While the Pixel 4a’s plastic body should afford it a bit more durability than “glass sandwich” flagship phones, there’s still a chance it can break. Google is once again partnering with uBreakiFix to offer same-day repairs for the Pixel 4a.

This week, the Pixel 4a began arriving to those who pre-ordered from the Google Store, and today marks the official first day of Pixel 4a sales. In light of that, uBreakiFix has confirmed to us that their partnership with Google is continuing, allowing the company to offer same-day repairs for the Pixel 4a at all 550+ locations in the US.

Since the outset of the Pixel series, uBreakiFix has been one of Google’s key repair partners in the US, offering official service for in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs. Between that, and the fact that the Pixel 4a launch was almost certainly delayed by over two months, it’s no surprise that uBreakiFix is able to offer same-day service from the get go.

Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with Google-trained technicians to provide authorized repair service for cracked screens and other technical issues using genuine OEM parts. uBreakiFix offers authorized in- and out-of-warranty repairs for the Pixel 3a series and beyond, plus authorized out-of-warranty repairs for Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series devices.

The folks at uBreak also assure us that they’re taking the appropriate precautions both for their own safety and their customers to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 by thoroughly disinfecting your Pixel 4a both when they receive it for repair and before they return it.

