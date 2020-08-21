Earlier this week a big update was announced for Fossil’s Gen 5 lineup, but it appears that’s caused an issue. Some users who have the update on Fossil Gen 5 watches are reporting issues with Google Pay.

Fossil Gen 5 watches include the likes of Skagen Falster 3, Diesel Axial, Fossil’s self-branded Carlyle/Julianna, and other watches. They’re all set to pick up new features including a Wellness app, sleep tracking, and more. It’s good stuff, but for some, the update may do more harm than good.

On Reddit, a “megathread” has been created around this latest update, and it only takes a few moments to see users who are finding issues with Google Pay following Fossil’s update. The biggest issue so far seems to be broken Google Pay. For reasons not entirely clear, the app thinks that updated Fossil models are rooted/modified, and Google Pay blocks that sort of thing.

The folks over at Android Police have spotted a few reports of users who have been able to patch this up themselves. One user, u/bobigadza, mentioned that diving into the Play Store’s listing for Google Pay and tapping “Enable” fixes things up. This might not work for everyone, though.

We’ve reached out to Fossil for comment, but we’ve yet to get a statement or any answers. This article will be updated if/when we hear back.

