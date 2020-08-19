Fossil Gen 5 update brings enhanced health-tracking features, Phone tiles, plus more

As hinted at over a week ago, the update for Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches is now rolling out bring with it a slew of updated and enhanced health-tracking features.

Starting today, those with a Fossil Group Gen 5 smartwatch including those from Michael Kors will be able to access the following:

  • Optimized activity tracker
  • Sleep tracking
  • Cardio fitness tracking
  • New look & features for battery modes
  • Phone app updates

All of the new updates are part of Fossil’s plan for  “Tech For Real Life“, which is a plan to enhance your Wear OS experience every single day. Each new feature brings with it further options for you to integrate your smartwatch into your day-to-day existence.

A brand new Wellness app will let you track your real-time movement and fitness stats including heart rate, pace, distance, step, calories, and more. This now extends to sleep tracking, which lets you set sleep goals and monitor your sleep history. That’s not all though, as the Fossil Gen 5 update also brings with it VO2 max measurements.

VO2 max is a measurement of your overall cardiorespiratory health and can be measured when your device is updated to get a good indication of your health status and fitness improvements.

Fossil has also added a new Phone tile which will also let you create quick access to specific contacts for quick dialing options from your wrist. Android and iPhone users can answer tethered phone calls directly from their wrist, making it easier to take calls without directly accessing your smartphone.

The last trick up Fossil’s sleeve with this Gen 5 software update is a number of custom profiles and battery modes. Custom Mode lets you save distinct profiles for specific scenarios, allowing you to quickly change up your direct needs with a few taps. An enhanced Extended Mode also touts up to 24 hours of battery life.

Those with a Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch should now steadily start to see the update rolling out to their devices over the coming days through the Settings application.

