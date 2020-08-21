After announcing support for HDR10+ playback in July, if you have a Samsung Smart TV, you’ll soon be able to access the high dynamic range video streaming with Google Play Movies.

Samsung announced the support in an official blog post, that confirmed the rollout of support for HDR10+ and Samsung Smart TVs. While that’s great, it’s not entirely clear how many models will now be able to access the enhanced video content.

Samsung Electronics is further expanding its HDR10+ streaming content offering with the addition of Google Play Movies to the services that support its next-generation picture-quality technology. Google Play Movies, the video streaming service operated by Google, started to support HDR10+ content in July this year. The HDR10+ service is now available on Samsung Smart TV in 117 countries including North America, Europe, and Korea. Users can now enjoy high-resolution HDR10+ 4K HDR content on the Google Play Movies, with numerous HDR10+ titles available such as Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians. Google Play Movies plans to support HDR10+ technology on other additional platforms in the future as well. HDR10+, which is the HDR industry-standard led by Samsung Electronics, brings consumers perfect picture quality experience by optimizing brightness and contrast scene by scene for enhanced three-dimensional videos and accurate color expression.

So if you do have a Samsung Smart TV, you’ll now be able to stream some of the biggest blockbusters in the movie industry in glorious HDR10+ — although it’s sometimes hard to distinguish just what has changed if you’re not used to the enhanced picture mode.

As the announcement states, it should now be available in 117 nations worldwide, which more or less covers every single market in which Samsung operates in globally. If you haven’t already, now is the time to update the Google Play Movies app on your smart TV set.

