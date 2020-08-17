During its Galaxy Note 20 announcement earlier this month, Samsung threw in the reveal that it would start supporting its devices for 3 years, matching the policy of Google’s Pixel lineup. Now, Samsung has confirmed the full list of devices that will get 3 major Android updates in their lifetimes.

In a blog post this evening, Samsung has confirmed that 38 devices in its current portfolio will be getting Android updates through “3 generations” or 3 major updates. Previously, Samsung had only confirmed Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to get these updates, but the full list is much more extensive.

For the Galaxy S line, the S10 and S20 series will both get these updates. For the Note line, the Note 10 and Note 20 series. The list then expands to Samsung’s latest Galaxy A devices, but only some of the higher-end models. Then, the Galaxy Tab lineup gets some love with the Tab S6 and S7. Finally, Samsung is also committing this policy to every single foldable it has released to date. The full list follows.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20

Galaxy S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold

Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite

Samsung’s post is also pretty telling on how this applies going forward. The Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Tab S lineups will see this policy as standard for all devices going forward. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A lineup will only see the policy on select devices.

Also of note, Samsung confirms that the Galaxy S20 series will be the first in its lineup to get Android 11.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: