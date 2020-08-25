Fitbit Inspire 2 is a $99 fitness tracker with 10-day battery life

While smartwatches are all the rage today, fitness trackers still have a place. They are very affordable and tout long battery life, with Fitbit today announcing the Inspire 2.

The original Inspire launched for corporate customers in February 2019 before getting a consumer introduction one month later. While the first-generation was offered in both regular and heart rate monitor variants, there is just a single Fitbit Inspire 2.

The shape is mostly unchanged from last year with a narrow, but tall rectangular display that does not actually span the entire length/width of the device — i.e. thick bezels. There are various watchfaces to choose from and the ability to scroll through your stats. On Android, you can see call, text (with quick replies), calendar, and other smartphone app notifications.

One hardware change sees Fitbit do away with the physical side button. Rather, there is just an indent where you press. This should help with waterproofing, though the Inspire 2 continues to feature 50m resistance and is “swimproof” with pool tracking.

The underside features a connector for charging and heart rate sensor for 24/7 tracking. Bands are swappable, but this model can be placed in a clip that slips on to your hip. This optional accessory was previously only compatible with the non-HR unit.

Battery life has doubled to 10 days, though that will of course vary with usage. Standard tracker features include Active Zone Minutes, Heart Rate Zones, and Cardio Fitness Level, as well as Sleep Stages and Score to track slumber quality. The Fitbit Inspire 2 will automatically recognize over 20 exercises with SmartTrack.

Other health functionality includes Menstrual Health Tracking, move reminders, and Guided Breathing Sessions. When paired with your phone, you can get real-time pace and distance as there is no built-in GPS.

The Inspire 2 comes with a 12-month free trial to Fitbit Premium. This includes “advanced” insights, as well as guided programs that feature video and audio workouts.

The tracker itself is only available in black, with three “Classic” rubber band options: Black, Lunar White, and desert. Pre-orders for the $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2 open today with availability slated for late September. Pricing varies by region. Other Fitbit announcements today include:

