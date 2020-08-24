Android 11 Beta is now listed for the Pixel 4a

In addition to posting the factory images, the Pixel 4a can now be enrolled in the Android 11 Beta. This was promised at the start of August, and comes as the upcoming version of Android is nearing a public launch.

As of 11 a.m. PT, the Pixel 4a now appears on the Android Beta for Pixel site. This is the easiest way to install Android 11 as all users need to do is “Opt in” and wait for the OTA to download. While it also appears in the “What devices are eligible?” list, Google has yet to post the factory image and OTA for the newest phone, while “Check for update” is not yet pulling down any downloads.

Pixel 4a users should be seeing the same Android 11 Beta 3 (Build: RPB3.200720.005) that launched at the start of this month. That is the final release, with the next version being the public launch. As expected, it’s pretty stable and bug-free.

Features like Google Pay are fully working, while there are not too many app compatibility issues. That said, Google warns how:

You may opt out of the program at any time to return to the stable, public version of Android. If you opt out when your device is running a beta version of Android, all user data on the device will be wiped. If you choose to stay enrolled until the end of the program, you will graduate from the program and receive an update to the stable public release of Android 11. Your device will not be wiped.

