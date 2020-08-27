Google Duo coming to Android TV as beta in coming weeks

In addition to Meet adding Chromecast support earlier this month, Google today briefly teased and detailed Google Duo for Android TV. It will let you make video calls from the biggest screen in your home.

The big screen isn’t just for work meetings, though: We also want to make video calling your friends and family better, too. In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks.

If a TV doesn’t have a built-in camera, users will be able to plug in a USB accessory. Duo on Android TV will support both one-on-one and group calling. A screenshot shows the same “Google Duo” logo in the top-right corner, and a preview of your feed in the bottom-left.

The short reference to this feature says it will be available “in the coming weeks” and launch in “Beta.” Exact details about this implementation are not yet known, but there will presumably be a Google Duo for Android TV app on the Play Store. The interface for selecting who to contact was also not shown.

Meanwhile, Google spent today’s blog post reiterating Meet + Cast for more work and distance learning use cases. Aimed at both TVs and Smart Displays, Google advertises how “casting to your TV can help you be more productive and stay focused.” Additionally:

Meet and Cast can also pair up to simplify distance learning. Students can view their classmates and lesson plans on the big screen while working from their laptops, and teachers can get a broader view of their students on a call.

Google also touts the recent Nest Hub Max integration, and dedicated Meet hardware.

