When it comes to high-end tablets lately, the only options have been from Apple and Samsung. Now, Lenovo is throwing its hat into the ring with the new Lenovo P11 Pro.

Lenovo has debuted plenty of lower-end Android tablets over the past several years, but its new P11 Pro is a “high-end” device, at least in some aspects.

The P11 Pro hits the scene with an 11.5-inch display which is an OLED panel. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 and sits at a resolution of 2560×1600. That 16:10 aspect ratio should prove pretty great for consuming movies and TV shows. Backing that up for media consumption are four JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos. Bezels are slim, too, with an 87% screen-to-body ratio. That’s even slimmer than the iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S7.

Under the hood, the Lenovo P11 Pro packs a Snapdragon 730G. That’s not exactly a powerhouse, but it’s stronger than what we usually see in Lenovo’s tablets. 4GB or 6GB of RAM back that up with 128GB of storage across the board. There’s also a microSD card slot.

Rounding out the spec sheet, there’s an 8,600 mAh battery, USB-C, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and dual 8MP front cameras used for face unlock. There’s also a 13MP rear camera that’s backed up by a 5MP ultrawide shooter.

To extend the package, Lenovo is also offering a folio case, “Keyboard Pack,” charging station, and the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 as well.

The Lenovo P11 Pro is currently set for a launch in November 2020 for $499.

