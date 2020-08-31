Monday deals: Chromebooks from $260, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $280, more

Today’s best deals include various Chromebooks on sale, plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is $280, and Google Home Max returns to $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot’s 1-day Chromebook Sale

Today only, Woot discounts a host of certified refurbished Chromebooks from $260. Headlining is the Samsung 12.2-inch Chromebook Plus for $420. Originally $600, we’ve seen it around $500 in new condition lately. This model offers a fully-convertible design that’s backed by a 1.5GHz Intel processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and a 32GB hard drive. You’ll find USB-C and A connectivity here as well, along with a microSD card reader, integrated webcam, and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $280

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $280. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon.

As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its lineup of Android tablets, the 6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and expandable microSD card storage to complement the onboard 64GB of space. Samsung also ups the ante on creativity thanks to support for the included S-Pen, allowing you to take notes through the fall semester and more.

Google Home Max comes bundled with smart home accessories

BuyDig offers Google Home Max bundled with a 2-pack of Assistant-enabled smart plugs and a SanDisk 32GB microSD card for $199. Regularly $299 for the speaker alone today’s deal offers around $330 worth of value. Today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions, as well. Bring the Nest Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. With upgraded internal speakers, this is a great way to still enjoy a smart home experience without sacrificing audio performance.

