Over the past few years, Waze has offered up guest voices for guiding users on their drive. Now, there’s a new pair of voices. Starting today, Waze users can select Batman or the Riddler as their navigation voice for a limited time.

Today through October 31, Waze users will be able to select these two new voices, which arrive in time to celebrate Batman Day next month. The new voices will be able to guide users through their commutes on Waze, and the voice actors playing Batman and Riddler might sound a bit familiar too.

Waze and DC brought back Kevin Conroy to voice Batman. He is the same man who played the character in hit animated shows, movies, and even video games such as Batman Beyond, Injustice 2, Batman: The Killing Joke, Justice League, and the Batman Arkham games, too. Wally Wingert also takes back the role of The Riddler, the same character he voiced in the Batman Arkham games.

Beyond the voices, Waze is also adding the Batmobile and Riddler’s Racer as stand-ins for your typical car icon. Using the Waze Audio Player and Spotify, drivers can also access special “Waze and DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlists.”

From today, until October 31, 2020, activate the Batman experience on Waze and choose the side of DC Super Hero or Super-Villain by selecting the iconic voice of Batman (Kevin Conroy) or The Riddler (Wally Wingert) to guide you on your own adventures. Available globally in English, Spanish and Portuguese, you can follow The Riddler’s clues or enter “stealth mode” like Batman.

You can access the new Batman and Riddler settings in Waze by clicking here from a smartphone with Waze installed.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: