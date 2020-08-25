Waze for iOS adds Google Assistant integration, rolling out now

Waze has supported Google Assistant for a while, but only on Android. Assistant is admittedly limited on iPhones and iPads, but its users are about to get a bonus. Starting today, Waze for iOS offers Google Assistant integration.

On Android, Waze allows Google Assistant to support “Hey Google” commands for questions, locations, and navigation. Waze also works with Google Assistant commands for reporting road hazards and speed traps. With this new iOS rollout, though, the feature is limited only to navigation and reporting features instead of triggering the full Assistant.

Along with the availability on iOS, Waze is also making Google Assistant integration available in more countries. Previously exclusive to the US, Assistant integration is now available to UK, Canada, Australia, and other English-speaking countries.

Waze Announces Rollout of Google Assistant Integration to New Markets Drivers in English-speaking countries can now use Waze hands free in the car. New York, NY – August 25, 2020 – Waze, the platform where people and technology meet to solve transportation issues, today announced the rollout of its Google Assistant integration to new markets. English-speaking Waze users will now be able to enjoy their favorite Waze features powered by Google Assistant, hands free, while driving, and using only their voices. This follows the successful launch of Google Assistant’s integration in Waze for Android users in the U.S. last year. Waze for Android and iOS users in English-speaking countries can now use “Hey Google” to report traffic, incidents or hazards; navigate; search; or ask Assistant informative questions – without ever having to leave the Waze screen. Android users can additionally use this integration to set a Calendar appointment; play music; or make a phone call. “This partnership with Google Assistant reinforces Waze’s commitment to providing users with the smoothest drive,” said Yuval Shoshan, Product Manager at Waze. “After the successful rollout of the integration for Android users in the U.S., we were excited to help even more people streamline their drive by expanding internationally. Now, all English language users of Waze on Android will be able to access this hands-free option when using Waze to minimize distractions and ensure that they have the best possible journey, keeping their eyes on the road at all times.” This update is available for Waze for Android users in English-speaking markets today, and support for navigation-related commands is starting to roll out to iOS users. For more information visit Waze.com.

