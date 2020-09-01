Samsung Galaxy Note 20 bundles highlight today’s best deals, plus Jabra Headphones 33% off, more

Today’s deals include Samsung Galaxy Note 20 bundles, Jabra headphones, and Samsung soundbars. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 bundles

Amazon is currently taking up to $478 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles starting at $1,672 for the Note 20 version. Included here alongside either smartphone is Samsung’s Tab S6, a pair of its new Buds Live earbuds, and Watch Active2. All told, you’d typically pay $2,090 on the entire package for the Note 20 option. You can also score the Note 20 Ultra bundle for $1,912, down from its $2,390 overall value. Regardless of which option you go with, these bundles are great ways to dive into the Samsung ecosystem. You’re getting the latest handsets with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display, triple camera array, and S-Pen support. Plus, there’s an Android tablet, wearable, and new true wireless earbuds.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones for $200

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $200 in a variety of styles. Having originally retailed for $300, they’ve more recently been fetching $250 with today’s offer amount to 20% in savings, matching our previous mention, and coming within $1 of the all-time low. Active noise cancellation is the standout feature here, which pairs with six microphones to analyze your environment and automatically apply a personalized audio filter to more effectively block out unwanted sound. Jabra then backs its Elite 85H headphones with up to 36 hours of battery life per charge, as well as water-resistance and more.

Latest Samsung Soundbars from $198

Amazon is offering the Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar (HW-T550) for $198. That’s up to $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This 2020 Samsung release boasts DTS Virtual:X support, which is said to “turn your living room into a theater.” Owners can anticipate “powerful 3D surround sound” that’s ready to level up your next at-home entertainment experience. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once, allowing you to seamlessly switch between different content with no need to fiddle with your audio output each time. Additional connectivity options include HDMI, Optical Audio, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]

Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: