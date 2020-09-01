Google Stadia is available both for free and with a Pro subscription, but the subscription offers a lot of perks including free games and discounts. This weekend, Stadia Pro members can play The Crew 2 for free.

Starting on September 3 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, Google will make Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 free for all Pro members. You’ll need an active membership to get in on the game, but if you have that $9.99/mo subscription, you’ll be able to play the game through Sunday, September 6. Once the free weekend comes to a close, you’ll need to pay the full $49.99 to keep going, though we’ve seen this one on sale before.

During the Free Play Weekend, The Crew 2 has full support for the game’s core features including online multiplayer. If you’ve got friends on Stadia Pro, this ought to make for a fun weekend!

Play The Crew 2 free all weekend long on Stadia. Thursday September 3 at 9 AM PT through Sunday September 6 at 11:59 PM PT, jump onto Stadia and you can start racing your way across the USA instantly with your Stadia Pro subscription. Stadia Pro members can log in to Stadia.com or they can launch the Stadia app on their compatible phone or tablet and be ready to play. Start playing instantly with no game downloads or updates required.

