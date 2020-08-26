Just Dance 2021 coming to Google Stadia on November 12

Last year, Just Dance 2020 was one of the first games announced for Google Stadia ahead of its launch. This year, like many other Ubisoft titles, Just Dance 2021 will launch on Stadia side-by-side with other consoles.

This year’s iteration of Just Dance, is set to bring 40 of the hottest, most trending songs of the past year, including Dance Monkey from Tones And I, as well as tracks from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and more. And to help you jump straight into the action, Just Dance 2021 includes a new quickplay mode that starts a randomly generated playlist.

You may be wondering how you can even play a motion-based game like Just Dance 2021 on Google Stadia, which generally only offers controller and keyboard/mouse gameplay. Instead of using a traditional motion-equipped controller, you and up to five other people can use the Just Dance Controller app on your Android or iOS phones to send your motions to Just Dance servers.

Just Dance 2021 will also bring back familiar modes including co-op, the calorie-tracking Sweat Mode, and the youngster-friendly Kids Mode. Purchasing Just Dance 2021 also grants one-month trial access to the Just Dance Unlimited subscription service, providing players with access to more than 550 songs, including new and exclusive ones added throughout the year. And, of course, players can take advantage of the Just Dance Controller App, which lets up to six players dance at once by using their iOS or Android phones to track their movements.

Just Dance 2021 is set to launch on November 12, but in the meantime, you can still get your dance on with Just Dance 2020 available in the Google Stadia store and currently on-sale for Pro members..

