It looks like some users are now seeing a slight redesign of the Google Pay application mimicking that of the Cards & Passes pop-up window with a distinct lack of bottom tabs for browsing.

Unlike the web redesign that has dropped the sidebar tabs, some mobile users are seeing the disappearance of bottom bar tabs for navigation. It’s a far cleaner look that will let you view all of your payment and loyalty cards in one convenient space.

According to Android Police, the rollout of the Google Pay redesign appears to be limited right now. However, they have already spotted the refined UI on their own devices, which moves the “Home,” “Payment,” and “Passes” sections into the side hamburger menu with all of your cards and passes visible in one viewpane.







A floating FAB menu will let you add new payment methods, loyalty cards, or passes that will save a few taps and make it easier to manage all of your Google Pay additions. You can still access numerous settings from the side hamburger menu, though.

It also appears that this redesign is being handled by Play Services, rather than Google Pay itself, which Android Police noted when opening the recent app menu. As they note, this fits with the existing implementation within the Google Pixel Power menu, which makes a lot of sense.

Some are reportedly seeing the Google Pay redesign after updating to v20.30.19, but some people running this build have yet to see any changes. We can only assume that this is the result of a server-side change or potential A/B test before a potentially wider rollout.

