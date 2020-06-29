Clean Google Pay web redesign drops sidebar for tabs

Most people use Google Pay exclusively on their phones with the recent launch of Passes & cards further reducing the need to actually open the app. A Google Pay redesign on the web cleans up the desktop interface with very simple tabs.

The previous design from 2018 made use of a left sidebar with accompanying icons for each section. Google Pay now leverages tabs with a Material Theme indicator and blue text to highlight what you’re currently viewing. Your last 20 interactions from the Play Store, YouTube, Stadia, and Google Store are shown with “View more transactions” loading another round for an endless scrolling feed.

“Send or request money” is unchanged with the same two-tab interface and reminders underneath. Payments methods, Subscriptions & services, Addresses, and Settings round out the tabs. Help & support and Send feedback is moved to the top-right corner and next to that is an Alerts pane: “Payments profile alerts will show up here.”

Links for Terms of Services, Error Resolution, Privacy Notice, State Licenses, and Electronic Communication Policy see better spacing at the bottom compared to the previous scrunched design. There’s currently a yellow banner about COVID-19 support, but otherwise pay.google.com has a very bright design.

It’s not clear when this redesign of Google Pay on the web rolled out, but it’s widely available today.

