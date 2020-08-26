Earlier this month, Fossil released a huge update for its latest Wear OS catalog, but an issue hindering Google Pay quickly popped up. Now, Fossil is restarting the fall update with a Google Pay fix in tow.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Fossil has confirmed that the issue with Google Pay was discovered just after the update started to roll out. At that point, the update was paused over that weekend after hitting roughly 30% of global users.

In the time since, the Google Pay issue has been patched up and, starting today, the fall update is once again rolling out to Fossil Gen 5 owners. Fossil says that all Gen 5 owners can expect the update to arrive by Monday, August 31st. The update, too, should bring users who had already updated to this new version that has the Google Pay fix.

As a reminder, this fall update for Fossil’s Gen 5 lineup brings along with it some new health features including sleep tracking, a new Wellness app that offers real-time movement and fitness stats. Outside of fitness, there’s also a new tile for the phone app as well as some improvements to the custom battery modes. It’s some really good stuff, but most of all we’re just glad to see that users aren’t being left with some broken functionality along with the update.

Of course, the update is rolling out to all Gen 5 watches including Skagen Falster 3, Diesel Axial, Fossil’s self-branded Carlyle/Julianna, and others.

